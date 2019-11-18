Bartica teen charged for wounding man

Denzil Chance, 18, was Monday slapped with a malicious wounding charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Chance, of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) pleaded not guilty to wounding Trevon Semple.

The incident occurred on November 12, 2019 at Quart Stone, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the two men are known to each other; the teen was contracted by Semple to build a shop.

The court heard that the teen agreed to receive payment upon completion of the project.

However, when Chance contacted Semple for his money, the duo ended up in a heated argument.

Reports are that the men, sometime later, engaged in a scuffle, during which Semple was stabbed.

Police Prosecutor did not object to bail being granted.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, released the defendant on $70,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 29 at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts.

Chance was also instructed to stay 50 feet away from the virtual complainant and ordered to report the Bartica Police Station every Friday until the determination of the trial.