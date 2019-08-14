LETTER: Too many people will be left out of the registration process

Dear Editor,

I am already registered and voted at the last elections. As part of that registration, I was issued a National ID Card.

GECOM staff arrived at my home on August 11 for re-registration. I was asked for a passport or birth certificate. I do not have an original birth certificate. My Guyana Passport has expired. I brought my Canadian passport.

I was not registered because they cannot use my Canadian Passport. I offered my Guyana National Identification Card. This was also not acceptable. I offered my driver’s license and this was also not acceptable. At this point, it appears that I will be de-registered.

Two members of my family do not have original birth certificates; they have colour copies only. They cannot be registered. They were registered before and now it appears they will also be deregistered.

My relative from Canal 1 attempted to re-register. She had her original birth certificate but she did not have her marriage certificate nor her husband’s death certificate. It appears she is also destined for de-registration.

Anywhere you go in this country the National ID Card is accepted. It was issued as a result of GECOM Registration. Since your biometrics will not change, it should be accepted for re-registration.

My clear impression from this experience is that this re-registration process is clearly designed with rules and procedures to make it more difficult to register and easier to be de-registered.

I will have no confidence that the National Register of Voters that this process is likely to produce will be fully representative of the voting population. Too many people will be left out.

Regards,

Sase Shewnarain