LETTER: Is Dr Hinds advocating for a public service that is totally populated by political minnows?

Home latest news LETTER: Is Dr Hinds advocating for a public service that is totally...
Recent Articles
LETTER: Is Dr Hinds advocating for a public service that is totally populated by...
Dear Editor, As I reflect on David Hinds’ letter to the press dated June 11, 2019, captioned “There is a difference between whistle-blowers and political...
Miner gets bail on sexual assault charge
A 46-year-old miner was on Thursday brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent...
WI World Cup 1979: Sir Vivian Richards and Joel Garner conquer England
(Reprinted from CWI) Throughout the 2019 World Cup group stages, we will be publishing an 8-part series to reminisce on famous West Indies victories against...
Baby cut out of mother’s womb dies at US hospital
A baby cut out of his murdered teenage mother's womb died Friday at a Chicago hospital of severe brain injury nearly two months after...
Abused Venezuelan migrants to get Govt support
With an estimated 30,000 Venezuelan migrants now in Guyana, their vulnerability to various types of abuse and exploitation is high, according to the Ministry...
CANU says stepping up efforts to put dent in drug trade
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday revealed that it has recorded a significant increase in the amount of cannabis seized in 2018 when...
Probe launched into Regma Primary incident …relatives say child “brain dead”
A ten-year-old pupil of Regma Primary School of Linden is battling for life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after relatives claimed she...
OPINION: THE CCJ’s IMPENDING RULINGS
By: Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP Attorney-at-Law On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will deliver landmark rulings in the appeals emanating from...
‘It’s a great feeling to be part of the Warriors this year’ – Chandrapaul...
By Timothy Jaikarran The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixtures for the 2019 season have been announced with the best cricketing talents from across the...
Christchurch attack: Brenton Tarrant pleads not guilty to all charges
(BBC) The main suspect in the Christchurch attacks in March, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Brenton Tarrant is charged with the murder of...