Miner gets bail on sexual assault charge

A 46-year-old miner was on Thursday brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on August 10, 2018.

Odingo Emanuel also known as ‘Dingo’ of Bamadai Landing, was not required to plea to the charge, when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann MacLennan.

The matter was held in-camera.

The facts of the matter stated that about 22:30hrs the victim went to her friend’s wake, which was being held at a club, located about 10 feet away from her reputed husband’s house.

The woman was imbibing alcohol at the wake, when she decided to look for her reputed husband. The woman then proceeded to ask if anyone had seen him, when the accused told her that she should check at the man’s house.

Upon her arrival at the house, the victim noticed the door half-opened and she went straight to the bedroom, where she heard noise coming from the front door. As a result, the victim left the bedroom and went to the door, when she came face to face with the accused, who was inside the house.

She then asked him why he was there, in which he remained silent, the accused then ran over towards her, threw her on the bedroom floor and had sexual intercourse with her.

The woman began to scream and scratch the accused in his face, when her reputed husband came to her rescue and dragged the man off the woman. A report was made and the accused was arrested.

Bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 and the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrates’ Courts, where the accused is scheduled to make his court appearance on June 25.