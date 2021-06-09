Lawyer found dead at Durbana Square home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 77-year-old Hubert Nathaniel Rodney who was an Attorney-at-Law.

His body was found on the floor of his kitchen in his home located at Durbana Square, Georgetown.

He was last seen alive on June 4 when he was taking out the trash.

However, on June 8, neighbours raised an alarm due to foul odours emanating from the man’s residence.

The police were summoned and upon investigating, the man’s body was found.

The body was checked for marks of violence but none were seen.