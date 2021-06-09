Linden woman’s head and face were “smashed in” – Police

The 56-year-old woman who was yesterday afternoon found dead in her Kara Kara, Linden home has been identified as Wanda Patricia Wilson, also known as Sheila.

She was found dead by Police after a neighbour reported that something was amiss.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), when ranks went to investigate, they discovered the woman’s body on a bed beneath a door.

“The victim’s body was discovered in a bedroom on a bed with a door atop her. The body was examined for marks of violence and the head and face appears to be smashed in,” the police said.

The woman’s son, who is said to be of “unsound mind”, has been arrested.