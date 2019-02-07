Labourer stabbed to death over old grievance

A labourer was stabbed to death earlier today following an argument at Foulmouth Village, Essequibo River over an old grievance.

Dead is 32-year-old, Cebric Williams of Foulmouth Village. He was reportedly stabbed to his neck by the 33-year-old suspect.

Bases on reports received, Williams along with the suspect and his sister were imbibing at a shop in the village when an argument broke out between Williams and the suspect over an criminal incident that occurred in 2009.

During the argument, the suspect became annoyed, whipped out a knife and dealt one blow to victim’s neck before fleeing the scene. The injured man was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.