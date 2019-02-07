Suspect in “arrow and bow” murder arrested

The suspect who was being hunted for the murder of 26-year-old, Orlando Joseph who was killed on Tuesday last was apprehended.

The suspect of Barima, North West District reportedly armed himself with a bow and arrow and shot Joseph to his upper body on the day in questions.

It was reported that the now dead man and suspect had a misunderstanding on the day in question, when the act was committed.

Joseph, a farmer of Koriabo Village, Barima, North West District (NWD) was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted but subsequently succumbed to his injury.

