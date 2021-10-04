Labourer found dead at wedding house; 1 in custody

Police on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) were, in the wee hours of Sunday, summoned to a wedding house at Goed Fortuin after receiving a report of a dead man’s body being found.

Dead is Rickey Persaud, 34, a labourer of Lot 8 Harrison Street, Goed Fortuin, WBD.

Reports are that at around 02:30h, the man’s body was found lying motionless in his upper apartment, located at his sister-in-law’s home.

According to the dead man’s sister-in-law, who lives at Recht-Door-Zee, WBD, she, her husband and other relatives were at Goed Fortuin celebrating the wedding of the dead man’s sister when there was a power outage.

After seeing that other houses nearby had electricity, she and her husband went to the upper flat of the house to check whether there was a problem with the main-switch/fuse box. When she put on the electricity from the main switch, she saw her brother-in-law lying on the ground, motionless and facing upwards.

The Police were summoned, and several persons were interviewed. The body was examined, but no marks of violence were seen.

However, this publication was informed that there had been an altercation at the wedding house earlier in the day.

The body was later taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where it was seen by Dr. Barker and pronounced dead. It is presently at the WDRH’s mortuary, awaiting a PME. One person is in custody as investigations continue.