Labourer charged for breaking into school

A 50-year-old labourer of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown who broke into the FE Pollard Primary School at David Street Kitty, Georgetown has been sentenced to community service.

Milton Smith was arrested by a rank from Impact Base and charged on Wednesday for break-and-enter and larceny, contrary to Section 229 (a) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty. He was then sentenced to 20 hours’ community service, or one week imprisonment.

This is not the first time Smith is being arrested for this type of offence. In May of 2011, the man was remanded to prison after being convicted of break and enter and larceny.

He had appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and pleaded guilty to the offence, admitting that on February 27 he broke and entered Comenius Primary School in Anira Street, also in Georgetown, from where he stole toilet paper, paper tape and a staple machine, amongst booty with a total value of $4,050, property of the Ministry of Education.

The burglar said he committed the act to steal biscuits, because he was hungry, but took the other items that he also saw.