Labourer accused of killing drinking buddy remanded

A labourer was on Tuesday hauled before the court of law after he was slapped with a charge of murder that he allegedly committed on his “drinking buddy” during an argument.

Phillip Solomon, 41, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on October 24 at Timehri he murdered Vernon Cummings also known as “Ervil”.

According to the prosecution the two men were both labourers on a wharf at Timehri, where they would normally consume alcohol together.

However, on the day in question while imbibing an argument allegedly ensued between the two which led to the death of Cummings.

Based on reports the now deceased man allegedly armed himself with a piece of iron and attacked the accused who then armed himself with a piece of wood and the two began lashing at each other about their bodies.

Solomon’s brother was alerted who then came to the scene and managed to remove the iron from Cummings’ hand, after which Solomon allegedly dealt him (Cummings) a blow to his head causing him to fall to the ground.

He was then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostics Center where he died while receiving treatment.

Solomon was arrested and being under caution allegedly admitted to the crime.

He was remanded until November 12.