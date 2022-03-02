Kuru Kururu woman found dead; husband arrested

The husband of a 26-year-old woman has been arrested after she was on Tuesday evening found dead at her Kuru Kururu Linden/Soesdyke Highway home.

She has identified as Dhanwantie Ramsarup, a dentist.

Initially, it was suspected that she committed suicide but detectives have unearthed marks of violence about her body, leading them to believe she was murdered. As such, her husband was arrested.

The husband told detectives that his wife threatened to end her life because she was allegedly suffering from depression.

Based on reports received, prior to the woman’s demise, the husband and wife had a misunderstanding which led to the woman reportedly setting fire to several pieces of her clothes.

The husband reportedly told police that his wife had also threatened to take her life.

Moreover, he told police that on Tuesday, he was at his parents’ home when he received a telephone call from his wife who told him that she was going to kill herself.

As such, he and his father went to his residence where they observed the house in darkness.

As they made checks, they found Ramsarup’s motionless body lying face down, with a wire around her neck.

The police were immediately contacted and upon arriving at the scene, they reportedly found blood in her nostrils along with injuries to her left fist and lacerations to her forehead.

In addition, blood was seen on the ground about two feet from where her body was lying.

The woman was picked up and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where she was pronounced dead on arrival. A postmortem is expected to be conducted shortly. The police have since retrieved CCTV footage which is being reviewed.

The husband remains in custody as investigations continue.

Earlier in the year, 48-year-old Edith Reuben, a housewife, was discovered hanging from a tree at her Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway home.

Her husband, Dianand Lakhan, 41, and his friend 36-year-old Aubrey Williams, both of Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soeddyke Highway were arraigned for her murder.

It was reported that Reuben lived with her reputed husband, who told Police that they, along with several neighbours, were consuming alcohol on February 6, 2022. However, after some time the others left for their respective residences, except for a male friend.

The man said that his wife stayed on her verandah consuming alcohol while he and the other man retired to bed.

At about 04:00h the next morning, he reportedly told investigators that the male guest woke him to tell him that he was leaving their home. After acknowledging, the woman’s husband said he went back to sleep.

Two hours after, he said he awoke and made the gruesome discovery of his reputed wife’s motionless body hanging from a mango tree in the yard.

Following the discovery, the Police had stated that because of the positioning of the woman’s body, they believed that she was murdered, and her body was placed at the scene.

The post-mortem conducted on the body by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh confirmed the woman died because of asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Following the revelation of the post-mortem examination, the woman’s husband and the alleged male visitor were arrested and remain in Police custody. It was also reported that the men confessed to killing the woman.