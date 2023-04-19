Komal Singh is new PSC Chairman

Chief Executive Officer of Gaico Construction and General Services Inc, Komal Singh has been elected Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

The PSC held its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the PSC said that the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the PSC who will serve for the period 2023-2024.

“The Commission is pleased to announce the election of Mr Komal Singh as Chairman, re-election of Mr Ryan Alexander as Vice Chairman, Mr Paul Cheong as Honorary Secretary, Mr Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Dr Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator,” the statement read.

The commission said that it looks forward to the continued support of all members in the execution of the its mandate.

“The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnership with the Government and stakeholders,” the statement read.

