Govt committed to preserving indigenous languages – MP Charlie tells UN forum

The Government of Guyana is committed to making progress on the preservation and revival of indigenous languages during this International Decade, Member of Parliament (MP) Alister Charlie stated on Monday during the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) 22nd session.

The UNPFII 22nd session is being held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York from April 17 to 28 under the theme “Indigenous peoples, human health, planetary and territorial health and climate change: a rights-based approach.”

During the second meeting of this week-long forum in which Charlie spoke, the session considered the topics: International Decade of Indigenous Languages, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) General Recommendation No. 39 on Indigenous Women and Girls, and Dialogue on Indigenous Platforms established within UN entities.

“I am a proud Makushi and Wapichan man and my languages go to the core of my identity. But like other Indigenous groups worldwide, the Indigenous languages of some of my brothers and sisters in Guyana are facing extinction,” Charlie said.

Although Indigenous peoples make up less than 6 per cent of the global population, the UN has previously stated, they speak more than 4,000 of the world’s languages–a number of which are becoming increasingly endangered.

Guyana has nine Indigenous groups, each with its own language and culture; the languages being Macushi, Akawaio, Wai-Wai, Arawak, Wapishana, Patamona, Warrau, Carib, and Arecuna.

Several other Indigenous languages in Guyana, however, have been lost over the years. The Tarumas for one, no longer existing, with the few remaining members reportedly eventually merging into the Wapishanas.

There is hope, however, Charlie said, highlighting the Government’s investment in programmes promoting multilingualism, including the use of Indigenous languages in schools and increased intergenerational engagement in Indigenous languages.

“Through these initiatives, the Government has demonstrated a strong commitment to preserving linguistic diversity and the cultural heritage of our First Peoples,” Charlie said.

“In my capacity as a Parliamentarian, I will continue to advocate for the continued acceleration of efforts to ensure our Indigenous languages not only survive but thrive. The International Decade of Indigenous Languages provides a useful platform to do so,” he added.

In a common practice to promote, through awareness and action, the goals of the UN, the organization often associates specific dates and times as occasion to spotlight important events or topics, with 2022-2023 deemed the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

--- ---