A Kitty resident was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a minor.

Odinga Green, 42, of Station Street Kitty was not required to plead when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is being alleged against him that he on November 5, 2018, committed the act upon a relative.

The man was remanded to prison and is expected to make his second Court appearance on November 21, 2018.