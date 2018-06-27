Joe Jackson: Patriarch of Jackson family dies aged 89

Joe Jackson, the father of music legends Michael and Janet Jackson, has died at age 89, a person close to the family has confirmed to the BBC.

Jackson passed away early on Wednesday morning after he had been in hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer, celebrity news website TMZ reports.

His death comes just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson’s death nine years ago.

His grandson, Taj Jackson, also confirmed his death in a tweet.

The Jackson family patriarch played a large role in the careers of The Jackson 5 as well as Michael and Janet Jackson.

Five sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael – became the Jackson 5, joined at times by younger brother Randy, who also pursued a solo career.

Three daughters – LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet – all fashioned their own pop careers under Jackson’s management, with varying levels of recognition.

Jackson was the architect of his children’s early successes, but some of them would later say he drove them with a zeal that bordered on abuse, with Michael and others alleging bullying, physical abuse and punishing work schedules. (Excerpts from BBC)