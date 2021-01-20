Joe Biden becomes the 46th US President

(BBC) After vowing to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, Joe Biden has officially been sworn in as US president.

His oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

“We learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile and at this moment, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden says.

“Now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries.”

He is speaking from the spot that two weeks ago was overrun by a pro-Trump mob as the Capitol was stormed.

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope.

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested and it has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy”