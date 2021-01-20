Brazilian miner killed after being pinned under ATV

A Brazilian miner is now dead after he lost control of his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) which toppled and pinned him on Monday.

Dead is 58-year-old Raimunda Alves De Sousa, a Brazilian national of Sandhill Oku, Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are De Sousa died on the Oku Trail, Mazaruni, on Monday at around 12:15h. It was reported that De Sousa was on the western side of the trail heading up a hill in a northern direction when he reportedly fell into a hole and lost control of the ATV.

As a result, the ATV toppled, pinning him underneath. He received severe injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state by cops and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.