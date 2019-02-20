Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell weds Canadian model

(Jamaica Gleaner) The social media pages of Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell have been overflowing with congratulatory messages following his weekend marriage to Canadian model, Alyshia Miller.

Powell, who formerly held the world record for the 100 metres and has broken the 10-second barrier more than 90 times, tied the knot with Miller in Montego Bay, St James, on the weekend.

The intimate ceremony saw scores of friends and family members in fabulous fashion to witness the couple’s enchanting nuptial bliss.

The suave sub-10 king opted for a suited twist on the classic black and white, while his ‘queen’ was the epitome of beauty, in an elegant off-white lace wedding dress.

Their priceless picture and video exuding happiness and love have been all over Instagram.

Many took the opportunity to congratulate the Powells on their new and exciting adventure as husband and wife.

But the newlyweds posted an official photo on their accounts just today.

“Had a life changing experience on Saturday. I’m now husband husband for real real. Hey wifey #Godsplan”, Powell posted.

Miller thanked her guests and expressed gratitude to her husband for giving her the dream wedding.