Jagdeo says short-sightedness of APNU/AFC disadvantaging underprivileged children

With schools in Guyana closed more than a month now, authorities have since released academic materials online for students.

However, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said that this approach is putting many underprivileged children at a disadvantage since they may not have computers or any electronic devices to access the online materials.

Schools have been closed since March 16, and were scheduled to reopen on April 20 – the end of the Easter holiday. But authorities have extended the closure given the increased impact of the novel coronavirus, which has now infected some 73 persons – eight of whom have died.

Last week the Education Ministry said it is currently formalising a new plan that would keep students, teachers, and other stakeholders safe. In the meantime, the Ministry has made available academic material on its website, the Guyana Learning Channel, NCN Radio, Radios Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Paiwomak.

But Jagdeo on Friday (April 24, 2020) called on education professionals to carefully think through their approach to ensure that this situation is addressed in an equitable way and that provisions are made for poor families and those who do not have internet connections to access the online materials.

According to the Opposition Leader, had the caretaker coalition Government not ended the One Laptop Per Family (OLPF) initiative when it assumed office then by now every household, particularly those which are underprivileged, would have not only had access to computers but also free limited bandwidth.

This, he explained, would have allowed the Education Ministry to roll out its academic programmes online without anyone being disadvantaged.

“So a lot of those kids in rural hinterland areas and poor kids across the city and everywhere else, now will be at an enormous disadvantage because of this and because of the short-sightedness of this Government,” Jagdeo stated.

However, the Opposition Leader recognised that there is no solution at this point to address the situation since the safety of children is paramount during this global health crisis.

“So it’s something we have to address seriously to ensure that every home is connected to the internet – they must have a computer and internet, every household. Therefore, it’s not something we can address right now,” he noted.

According to the Opposition Leader, he does not expect the Ministry to stop online education for those who have internet. But added, “…it’s so sad that many of our children would be left back and I wonder if they don’t [have access to] the curriculum, they will have to find a way when school reopens to ensure that those children are not at a disadvantage.”

In the meantime, Jagdeo urged parents to ensure that the children read a lot if they cannot access the curriculum, whether from the school or online.

“I want to urge parents to try to get the curriculum or even if they don’t have a copy or don’t have online means to receive work from schools, work with the kids especially to get them to read. If you just get the kids to read extensively in this period, get books for them… to read as far as possible. Anything you find, newspapers, this will be useful at this time…,” he stated.