It’s now up to GECOM – Granger admits

It is now up to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to decide on the next steps in concluding the electoral process in Guyana, says David Granger – the presidential candidate of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC).

Granger, who is also the incumbent caretaker president, made those remarks outside of State House whilst addressing a large crowd of supporters– a gathering which is considered to be in breach of the COVID-19 guidelines.

“So, the matter is not closed, it now has to go back to the Election Commission. We all have to be patient,” the APNU Leader, who was not wearing a mask face, informed the party supporters.

“We will have to assess the situation in which we are in now. The matter will go back to the Election Commission,” Granger said.

GECOM is slated to meet today at 13:30hrs to discuss the ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) which asserted that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield must prepare a final elections report as directed by the Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh, i.e. based on the results of the recount exercise.

On May 17, the APNU/AFC Leader, whilst addressing reporters outside of the recount venue – the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) – reiterated that he will accept the decision made by GECOM.

GECOM’s Chairperson had already made it clear that the declaration of the elections results will be based on the certified recount figures which show that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won the elections with 233,336 votes.

Meanwhile, further commenting on the CCJ ruling, Granger admitted to his supporters that the judgment was not in the APNU/AFC’s favour.

“The CCJ has not allowed the position that our Court of Appeal has taken,” he said as he furthered the coalition’s false narrative that dead and migrated persons voted at the March 2 polls.

“We all went out on the 2nd of March, March passed, April passed, May passed, June passed and now we’re in July. It is the first time this has happened in the history of our country and it has happened because there are some bad elements out there who tried to manipulate the vote,” Granger asserted.

However, the CCJ, in its ruling, made it clear that the concerns being raised by the APNU/AFC should be addressed in an elections petition filed in Guyana’s High Court.