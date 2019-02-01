Irrepressible Deandra Dottin seals it for West Indies in Super Over

West Indies women 132 for 6 (Campbelle 41, Knight 32, Amin 2-24) beat Pakistan women 132 for 4 (Maroof 31, Dottin 2-26) in the Super Over

A thrilling contest between Pakistan and West Indies in their second women’s T20I ended in a tie, and then it was over to Deandra Dottin to smash it like only she can and give the visiting side victory.

The last over of West Indies’ chase of Pakistan’s 132 for 4 began with 13 runs needed. Chinelle Henry got seven of them off the first two balls from Nashra Sandhu with a four and a three, and Merissa Aguilleira added two more off the third. But Sandhu hit back by getting Agulleira stumped off the fourth ball, and only three more runs were gathered from the last two balls, ending the game with honours even.

On to the Super Over then, and Dottin faced all six balls from Sana Mir, and went went four, dot, dot, six, six and two, totalling 18. Shakera Selman, West Indies’ most economical bowler earlier, then dismissed Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar as Pakistan only managed one run, giving West Indies a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, being played in Karachi.

Earlier, a number of Pakistan batsmen got going without scoring big as they put up a competitive score. Javeria Khan hit 26, captain Bismah Maroof 31, Nida 25 not out and Aliya Riaz an unbeaten 23 in just 13 balls. Selman conceded just 18 runs from her four overs for one wicket, while Dottin got 2 for 26.

Dottin was on song at the start of the West Indian reply too, hitting 22 in 24 balls in an opening stand of 30 in five-and-a-half overs with Kycia Knight. After she was dismissed by the impressive Anam Amin, Knight and Shemaine Campbelle, who top-scored with 41, built a strong platform with a stand of 54 runs.

But Pakistan hit back after that as West Indies went from 82 for 1 at the start of the 15th over to 120 for 5 when the final over started. Sandhu played her part well to push the game to the Super Over, but Dottin was unstoppable after that, adding to her reputation following her 60-ball 90 not out in the first game. (ESPNCricinfo)