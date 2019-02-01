Kitty man 42, to stand trial for rape of girl, 13

A 42-year-old Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown man was committed to stand trial in the High Court on Thursday by Magistrate Leron Daly after a prima facie case was made out against him on the charge of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Odinga Greene, 42, of Lot 17 Station Street, is alleged to have raped the teen between November 1 and 31, 2016.

During the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), the prosecution contended that the teen was home alone when Greene forced his way into her room and raped her. Further, the court heard that Greene was freed twice of two separate murder charges.

The first charge was for the murder of 28-year-old Nazalene Mohamed, of Lot 1 East Ruimveldt Front Road, Georgetown, which occurred between February 2 and February 12, 2007.

Greene had also been convicted of the murder of Sandra Harvey on April 26, 2004, and was sentenced to death by Justice Dawn Gregory.

On appeal, a retrial was ordered by the Guyana Court of Appeal and a no-case submission was upheld and Greene was freed on May 12, 2005.

Harvey was murdered between December 9 and December 12, 1999.