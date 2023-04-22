Indian delegation explores investment opportunities in Guyana

A delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), led by Chairman Jai Shroff, is currently in Guyana to explore potential trade and investment opportunities.

On Friday, the delegation met with the Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop. The meeting coincides with the visit of the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who in on an official visit to Guyana from April 20 to 24.

The CII delegation comprises of representatives from a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, agrochemicals, infrastructure, energy, and industrial chemicals.

During the meeting, Dr. Ramsaroop highlighted several investment opportunities present in Guyana. He emphasized the country’s advantageous position, wealth of natural resources, and expanding market.

The delegation expressed their interest in exploring the investment opportunities in the health care industry in Guyana along with the Agro – processing, Infrastructure sector and the Logistic Industry.

This initiative presents a promising opportunity for Indian industries to invest in and collaborate with Guyana. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between India and Guyana, with both sides expressing optimism for future collaborations and mutual growth.

According to its website, CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with around 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

CII works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

