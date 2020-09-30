If he had it all to do again – Ambrose would love chance to get Tendulkar’s Test wicket

If he had a chance to do it all over again, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose would relish another match-up with iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The fiery fast bowler claimed some 405 Test wickets with some 22,103 balls but none of them ever dislodged the wickets of India great Tendulkar. In general, Ambrose statistics suggest that on a whole he may have underperformed against India. In nine Test matches, with two contests in the Caribbean – 1989 and 1997 – Ambrose took only 15 wickets at an average of 38.33 with only one five wicket haul.

In the 1997 series, Tendulkar scored a total of 270 runs with an average of 67.5, Ambrose managed to claim just 7 wickets for the five-match series. At the peak of his powers in 1994, he missed out on the West Indies tour to India after sustaining a rotator cup injury and perhaps an epic showdown with Tendulkar. The batsman hammered 213 runs, in the three-Test series, including 179 in the second Test.

“I would say Sachin Tendulkar because I’ve never gotten him out in a Test match,” Ambrose said in an interview with the Antigua Observer.

“I’ve played a few Tests against him but have never gotten him out although I’ve gotten him out in One Day cricket, so if I could relive that, I would have loved to have gotten him out.”

Tendulkar regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is the highest run scorer in international cricket and has scored 51 Test centuries. (Sportsmax)