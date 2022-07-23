ICAO High-Level Meeting agrees on consensus for net-zero carbon emissions in international aviation by 2050

On Friday, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded its High-Level Meeting on the Feasibility of a Long-Term Aspirational Goal for International Aviation CO 2 Emissions Reductions (HLM-LTAG) which was held at its Headquarters in Montréal, Canada from 19 to 22 July 2022.

The High-Level Meeting was attended by more than 450 delegates and observers inclusive of Ministers and other high-level officials both in-person and virtually.

Under the Chairmanship and leadership of Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, the High-Level Meeting was able to agree by consensus on a long term global aspirational goal for international aviation (LTAG) of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in support of the Paris Agreement’s temperature goal taking into account each State’s special circumstances and respective capabilities.

Reaching consensus on an LTAG for CO 2 emissions reduction from international aviation is highly commendable given that States are generally divided on how and what action must be taken to reduce CO2 emissions from international aviation activities.

Over the course of the High-Level Meeting, divergent views were expressed by States from different regions of the world on what issues must be considered in the formulation of a Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG).

Some of these issues included: LTAG to include the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and respective capabilities of States; principles of non-discrimination and equal and fair opportunities; financing of investments for States to support the implementation of specific aviation CO 2 reduction measures for developing countries; establishment of assistance, capacity-building and training to support to the implementation of emissions reduction measures; need for development of regular monitor mechanism for LTAG, inter alia.

During his concluding remarks, the ICAO Secretary General, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar noted that the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted irrefutable evidence of human influence and that CO2 emissions reduction must take place in the coming decades to limit temperature increases during this century. The ICAO Secretary General stated that he is pleased with the outcomes of the High-Level Meeting which were achieved by consensus and expressed his appreciation and admiration for the outstanding leadership of the Chairperson – the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill.

In responding to the commendations and appreciation from States for his leadership in chairing the meeting and guiding its deliberations, Minister Edghill thanked the Government of Guyana, ICAO Secretariat and the participants for allowing him the opportunity to preside over the meeting.

The outcomes of this HLM-LTAG will be discussed at the ICAO 41st Assembly which will be held late September 2022 at the ICAO Headquarters, Montreal, Canada.