Husband chops pregnant wife, burns Pomeroon home

A pregnant woman of Grant Friendship Lower Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after she was severely chopped by her husband.

Reports are that the injured 23-year-old woman was chopped about 09:00h on Thursday during a dispute with her husband at their Pomeroon home.

This publication was told that during the heated argument, the woman’s husband took a chopper and dealt several chops to her body and head with several fingers severed in the process.

Police have since confirmed that the six months pregnant woman has had her right hand partially amputated.

Following the incident, the perpetrator set the house on fire. However, persons in the vicinity managed to render assistance and the woman was rushed for medical attention. Her husband has since been taken into custody.