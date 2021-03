The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating an alleged sexual activity with a child by a family member which occurred between February 28 and March 1, 2021 in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The matter was unearthed by the Child Protection Agency and reported to the police on February 24, 2021.

The perpetrator, who is also accused of similar offences by others, has fled the area.

Statements were taken and investigations are ongoing.