GTT outlet burglarised

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) announced today that its Camp and Regent Retail Store will be temporarily closed due to a “break and enter” incident at the location on March 26, 2021.

GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris assured that that no one was hurt during the robbery, however, an undisclosed amount of items were stolen.

“We are working with law enforcement to further investigate what transpired at the store. Meantime customers are asked to conduct their transactions at our next nearest location on Brickdam,” Harris stated.

She noted that all other GTT retail stores would continue to operate at the usual business hours.

In February 2020, GTT’s Kiosk at the Giftland Mall location was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. Two men were arrested for the robbery.

GTT’s Camp and Regent Store opened its doors to its customers in December 2020.