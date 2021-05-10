Housewife cuffs bandit who stole her gold chain

Three persons have been arrested in relation to the robbery under arms committed on Samantha Ramitt, a housewife of Essequibo Coast.

The woman was staying at her parents’ residence at Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when the robbery occurred at around 22:40hrs on Sunday.

Police said the woman went to her father’s assistance after she realised that he was being mugged by four men outside of the house.

The woman shouted at the bandits, causing one of them to start pushing her as he demanded her gold chain valued $150,000.

The woman refused to give the bandit her chain and cuffed him to the mouth. In return, the perpetrator whipped out a handgun and pointed it at the housewife before snatching the chain from her neck.

The four bandits then made their escape in a white motorcar.

The matter was reported to the police and three of the four suspects were arrested. Investigations are ongoing.