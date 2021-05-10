Reliance house damaged by fire

A family of three is now counting their losses after their house was damaged by a fire on Sunday morning.

The house is located at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

Omesh Persaud lived there with his wife and their 10-month-old son.

Persaud said he had gone to the kitchen to get baby food for his son when he realised that a mattress located in the hall was on fire.

He immediately alerted his wife and they grabbed their son and exited the house. After some time had passed, Persaud said he noticed that the fire had “calmed down” and so he returned to the house where he doused the remaining flames with water.

But the time the Fire Service had arrived, the fire was extinguished.

However, the family suffered major losses as a result of the internal damages.

The fire destroyed several appliances including their television set as well as a number of baby supplies including the crib.

Persaud believes the fire was electrical in origin.

“The firemen them say it look like the TV cause it,” he told INews. Persaud said his family will seek shelter at a relative until they can rebuild and rewire the house.