Housekeeper robbed by armed duo after leaving supermarket

0

A Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown housekeeper is now counting her losses after she was attacked and robbed by two gunmen after leaving a supermarket on Sheriff Street on Friday afternoon.

The 52-year-old was robbed at around 15:00h while heading east onto Fourth Street, Campbellville.

INews understands that while proceeding on to Stone Avenue, the two perpetrators rode up on a bicycle behind her and dismounted.

One of the suspects whipped out a handgun demanding that the woman hand over her $4,500 handbag containing some $12,000, a cell phone valued $75,000.

The frightened woman immediately dropped the bag which the bandit picked up and proceeded to escape.

The matter was reported to the Police who are investigating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.