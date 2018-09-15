Housekeeper robbed by armed duo after leaving supermarket

A Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown housekeeper is now counting her losses after she was attacked and robbed by two gunmen after leaving a supermarket on Sheriff Street on Friday afternoon.

The 52-year-old was robbed at around 15:00h while heading east onto Fourth Street, Campbellville.

INews understands that while proceeding on to Stone Avenue, the two perpetrators rode up on a bicycle behind her and dismounted.

One of the suspects whipped out a handgun demanding that the woman hand over her $4,500 handbag containing some $12,000, a cell phone valued $75,000.

The frightened woman immediately dropped the bag which the bandit picked up and proceeded to escape.

The matter was reported to the Police who are investigating.