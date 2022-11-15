Hooper added as Assistant Coach of Adelaide Strikers

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper will add his vast cricketing knowledge and experience to the Adelaide Strikers as an Assistant Coach for KFC BBL|12.

A veteran of 329 international matches with the Windies, Hooper’s professional career spanned more than 15 years following his ODI and Test debuts in 1987.

A stylish but powerful allrounder, Hooper was the first cricketer to score 5,000 runs, claim 100 wickets, take 100 catches and play 100 matches in both formats.

The right-hander scored a maiden and unbeaten century in just his second Test match against India in Kolkata. Hooper’s highest Test total also came against India in his homeland of Guyana, where he struck an impeccable 233.

In all, Hooper scored 20 centuries and snared over 300 wickets at international level with his gamely off-spin.

Since retirement, the 55-year-old has served in various coaching positions both abroad and locally.

He previously mentored at the West Indies High Performance Centre in Barbados and held coaching roles with the Antigua Hawksbills and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

Hooper said he is eager to begin working with the Strikers’ squad ahead of KFC BBL|12.

“I’ve supported the Strikers quite closely since the inception of the BBL and can see plenty of promise in the current list,” Hooper said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dizzy (Jason Gillespie) and put a few new ideas forward from my own experiences in the game and to bring the best out of the players.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Jason Gillespie is confident Hooper would be a great asset for the Strikers this season.

“Carl has a wealth of experience from a playing and coaching perspective both here and across the globe,” Gillespie said.

“He has a fantastic ability to connect with people and always has the players’ best interests at heart.”

“I know he’ll be a worthy addition to our coaching panel.”

The Strikers first home game of BBL|12 will be at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 14 against the Sydney Sixers.