Home of Berbice Imam broken into, robbed by bandits

The home of the Imam of the New Amsterdam Central Masjid, Mohamed Hanif was on Tuesday invaded by bandits after he and his wife had left for prayers.

The Imam’s security guard is assisting Police with the investigation into the disappearance of cash and other valuables from the couples, Berbice home.

Based on reports received, Hanif and his wife left home about 01:00h to participate in prayers at the Masjid.

He returned about 05:00h and found the house ransacked and doors broken open. The Imam explained that no one was left at the house except the security guard on duty at the gate.

“We have a security we normally leave at home. When we returned, the security told us that four men came into the place and they subdued him, and they broke three doors and got into the upstairs.”

The entire upper flat of the building was ransacked, and an undisclosed sum of cash and other valuables missing.

According to Imam Hanif, one of his neighbours telephoned Central Police Station in New Amsterdam about 02:30h, but no one responded.

“I returned home and met the place ransacked and then after the Police arrived.”

Hanif noted that the security guard was hired temporarily to facilitate the Ramadan period.

Police are continuing their investigations.