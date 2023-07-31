Hetmyer, Shepherd named in West Indies T20 squad against India

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the provisional squad for the five-match Kuhl Stylish Fans T20I Series powered by Black and White against India which starts on Thursday 3 August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

All 15 members of the provisional squad will travel to all matches. There will then be a 13-member squad for each match from which the final XI will be selected.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Shai Hope, and fast bowler Oshane Thomas have earned recalls to this format. Thomas played his last match in this format in Pakistan in December 2021 while Hope played his last match in India in February 2022.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “The squad is selected with the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in mind. We are looking at various plans as we try to find the right combinations. As we prepare; we are looking to build a unit which we believe can do the job when we host the global event in just under a year. We have some match-winners in our line-up and we will look to have the right kind of preparation, starting here in Trinidad on Thursday.”