Health Ministry probing death of mother, new born baby

Health authorities are probing the death of a 31-year-old mother of three, Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) earlier today.

Lewis-Sahadeo, of Williamsburg, Berbice, had given birth to her fourth child at the New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six but the baby girl reportedly died during birth on Friday.

The woman was subsequently rushed to the GPHC this morning after her health deteriorated but later died.

See below for a statement from the Ministry of Health on the matter:

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Based on information available at this time, Ms. Lewis-Sahadeo was admitted to the Maternity Ward of the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday where she gave birth and subsequently underwent emergency surgery.

She was later transferred to the GPHC where she subsequently died.

The Ministry extends condolences to Ms. Lewis-Sahadeo’s relatives and assures them that the circumstances that led to her death would be investigated thoroughly.