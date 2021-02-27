Guyana records 37 new COVID-19 cases

From a total of 654 swabs that were sent for testing in the last 24 hours, 37 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This now takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 8550.

Of these, however, only 492 are currently active cases. This includes four patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 persons in institutional isolation, 358 in home isolation and 18 persons in institutional quarantine.

According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard today, there are still 195 deaths while recoveries went up to 7971.

Meanwhile, some 64,463 persons have been tested thus far, in which 4417 males and 4133 females were positive.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: