Health Ministry driver gets bail on causing death by dangerous driving charge

A driver attached to the Health Ministry was today charged for causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Orlando Fraser, 50, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 19, 2021, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, he drove minibus, PLL 5798, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of 41-year-old Cuthbert Crandon.

According to reports, Crandon, who had no fixed place of abode, was struck by the speeding minibus as he rode his bicycle along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown in the vicinity of the Guyana Water Incorporated.

According to a police report, Crandon was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Vlissengen Road, holding a mattress on his head when he suddenly swerved right onto the western-drive lane in an attempt to cross onto the western side of the road.

The cyclist allegedly ended up in the path of the minibus which was proceeding south along the eastern-drive lane of Vlissengen Road at a fast rate. Police said that the bus driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision, but still ended up hitting the man who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries.

Crandon was picked up in an unconscious state by an ambulance and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital. A diagnosis of his injuries revealed that he suffered lung contusion and five broken ribs. Following investigations, Fraser was arrested and charged.

He was released on $250,000 bail and will make another court appearance on September 29.