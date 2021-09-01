National data collection exercise underway to update records on vulnerable persons

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is currently in the process of updating its records and commenced a countrywide data collection exercise last Wednesday, which will run throughout the month of September.

The Ministry is updating its database of persons with disabilities, single parents, and unemployed women in an effort to develop and deliver programmes which will benefit these groups of people.

Eligible persons are asked to register Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12:30pm. Officers will be stationed at the locations to facilitate a smooth process of registration.

Registration can also be done online by downloading the form from the Ministry’s website and emailing it to [email protected]

Below is the list of offices that persons can visit to register. For more information, please call 226-6110 or 225-6545 or visit the Ministry’s Facebook page. Please note that the deadline for Registration is September 30, 2021.

 

Region Locations
 

 

 

One (1)

 Regional Admin. Office/ Probation & Security Officer; Port Kaituma
Probation and Social Security Officer; Mabaruma
Moruca Admin. Rural Extension Centre

 
Baramita Probation and Social Services Office
   
 

 

 

Two (2)

  

Probation and Social Security Office; Anna Regina Takuba Lodge
 

Charity/Urasura, Charity Pomeroon (NDC)
Good Hope/ Pomona, Huis t Dieren, Essequibo Coast (NDC)
   
 

 

 

 

 

 

   Three (3)

  

Phoenix Park; W.B.D
Wakenaam, Sans Succi, Wakenaam (NDC)
Leguan, Leguan, Essequibo Coast (NDC)
Tushen/ Uitvlugt, Kastev, Meten-Meer-Zorg (NDC)
Toesvlugt/ Patentia, Good Intent, W.B.D (NDC)
Four (4)

 

Industry- Mahaica

 

 Enmore NDC Office, Probation & social Service Office
Lusignan Community Centre Ground
Cane Grove NDC
 

 

Soesdyke Highway- Eccles

 Soesdyke/ Huist’ Coverden (NDC)
Golden Grove/ Diamond NDC- Grove Housing Scheme
Ramsburg/ Eccles NDC, Peter’s Hall
Georgetown Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Water and Cornhill Sts.
   
 

 

Five (5)

 The Mahaicony Probation and Social services Department (Hospital complex)
 

Fort Wellington Probation and Social Services Department
   
 

 

 

Six(6)

  

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

New Amsterdam
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Whim
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Skeldon
   
 

Seven (7)

 Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation office, Bartica, RDC building
   
Eight (8) Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation Officer, Mahdia
   
Nine (9) Probation Office, Lethem
   
 

 

Ten (10)

 Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation Office, CARICOM Insurance Building
Kwakwani RDC Office

 

 

 

