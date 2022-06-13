Haslington fatal shooting: Victim died from ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ – PME

An autopsy conducted on the body of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus has indicated that the man was shot multiple times by the police.

Bacchus, a father of one of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was involved in a shootout with police at Haslington, ECD – during which he was killed.

A postmortem conducted on the body today by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh showed that the man died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds”.

Family members have alleged that Bacchus was shot six times to his back, as he was running away from the cops. They also challenged claims made by police that Bacchus was continuously opening fire at them.

Police Commissioner (acting) Clifton Hicken has since visited the family where he promised an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the young man.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has also confirmed that the rank responsible for the man’s death has been placed under close arrest.

According to reports, on the day in question, ranks were conducting an intelligence-led operation in the Haslington New Scheme area of the ECD after receiving some information earlier in the day.

While there, the ranks said, they contacted a 22-year-old construction worker, who provided them with certain information. As a result of the information, the ranks went to Bacchus’ home, where he was seen with a firearm in his possession. He had reportedly intended to sell it to one of the ranks.

The rank, who was armed, made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and returned with the firearm.

In the process of conducting the deal, an alarm was raised and as a result, Bacchus ran in a southern direction and discharged a round in the rank’s direction, and the rank drew his service pistol and returned fire.

Police said Bacchus then ran further south and jumped into a yard, and the rank gave chase.

While in close proximity, Bacchus allegedly discharged several other rounds towards the rank, and the rank took cover and returned fire, hitting the now-deceased man about his body.

He reportedly fell to the ground, along with the firearm, which was later identified as a .380 pistol with a magazine that still had one round.