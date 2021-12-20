Harmon, Granger excluded from PNC’s Central Executive Committee

Former President and immediate past leader of the PNC/R David Granger as well as current Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon have been excluded from the party’s Central Executive Committee – the highest decision-making body of the organisation.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE ELECTIONS OF THE 21ST BIENNIAL DELEGATES CONGRESS

The PNCR’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress, convened on Saturday 18th December 2021. The Congress, which was held for delegates only, was decentralised virtual and hybrid. It was conducted over a one day period at Party Congress Houses and approved venues in the respective regions as well as the North American Region (NAR).

The first session consisted of the Opening Ceremony of the Congress which was held virtually and was chaired by Mrs Volda Lawrence, the Party Chairperson, performing the duties of Leader of the Party who is also the Chair of the Central Executive Committee. The second session dealt with the election of Leader, Chairman, two Vice Chairpersons, Treasurer and fifteen members of the Central Executive Committee for the next biennium under the supervision of the Chief Elections Officer, Mr. Vincent Alexander, and other members of his team.

Elections Results

The official results were today declared by the Chief Elections Officer. The following persons were elected:

Party Officers

Leader: Aubrey Norton – 967

Chairman: Shurwayne Holder – 407

Vice Chairpersons: 1. Elizabeth Williams-Niles – 470;

2. Christopher Jones – 381

3. Vinceroy Jordan – 381

Treasurer: Mohamed Faaiz Mursaline – 404

Central Executive Committee:

One hundred and twenty-three persons contested for positions on the fifteen (15) members Central Executive Committee. Those elected are:

1. Gary Best – 618

2. Christopher Jones – 586

3. Jermaine Figuiera – 536

4. Edward Collins – 521

5. Dawn Hastings-Williams – 484

6. Geeta Chandan-Edmond – 445

7. Hazel Pyle-Lewis – 406

8. Kirk Fraser – 362

9. Samuel Sandy – 351

10. Amanza Walton-Desir – 350

11. Ganesh Mahipaul – 326

12. Coretta McDonald – 317

13. Troy Garraway – 301

14. Riaz Roopnaraine – 289

15. Annette Ferguson – 272

Ten more members of the Central Executive will be co-opted, five by the Party Leader and five by the Central Executive Committee respectively and this is likely to be done when the Executive holds its first formal meeting. Further, each of the eleven Party Regions is entitled to elect one representative from their region to sit on the Central Executive Committee.

The Central Executive Committee will be complete with the appointment of the General Secretary, which will be done by the Party Leader, and the Principal Political Secretaries which will be by the Central Executive Committee.

The People’s National Congress Reform offers its congratulations to all the elected officers and members of the Party.

People’s National Congress Reform

Congress Place, Sophia

Georgetown, Guyana