Harmon discusses sustainable development with Smithsonian Institution  

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Thursday met with a delegation from the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education and research complex to hold discussions on Guyana’s future in terms of sustainable development.

The institution, which for the past 30 years have been conducting several studies in Guyana is hoping to expand their collaboration with the Government in a number of area including marine and biodiversity studies.

According head of the delegation, Research Scientist, Micheal Braun the institution is looking to invest in long term research and exploration in Guyana.

“Our goal with this particular meeting is to explore with the Government, the opportunities for using those long-term resources and data and information to help inform policy making for the future of Guyana in terms of sustainable development, conservation, sustainable livelihoods for both the people in the hinterland and the coastland” Braun noted.

Minister Harmon in welcoming the collaboration invited the institution to place its focus on the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (IICRCD), where the Government foresees an international biodiversity centre being constructed.

“The Centre itself was meant to have two layers of development. One is tourism but it’s the biodiversity aspect that needs that filling. The Centre was meant to be a centre of international research and for students to come and study in an environment that is still pristine. Iwokrama is an area in which your entity can have a great impact in whatever you plan to do going forward. We continue to cherish the support that we have always gotten from you” Harmon noted.

Previously, the Smithsonian Institution assisted with work on the Stabroek Market clock along with research on the rare Red Siskin bird in Guyana for the University of Guyana.