BREAKING: Deaths of children at GPHC: protocols were not followed – Findings

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has announced that three medical staffs were sent on administrative leave after an internal investigation revealed that established protocol was not followed when administering treatment to three young cancer patients earlier this year.

It is possible that further disciplinary actions can be taken against the medical personnel.

The first child who died was 7-year-old Curwayne Edwards on January 14, followed by three-year-old Roshini Seegobin of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on January 18.

The third child, 6-year-old Sharezer Mendonca of Queenstown Essequibo Coast, died on January 24.

All three children died under questionable circumstances after receiving their chemotherapy treatment at the GPHC.