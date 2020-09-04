Harbour Bridge to be closed to heavy vehicular traffic; issue to be rectified soon

The major deteriorating of retractor spans at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) has led to the closure of the bridge to heavy vehicular traffic until further notice – a move that will inconvenience hundreds.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill rapped the former Administration for their neglect and mismanagement of the bridge over the past five years.

Edghill was summoned to the Demerara Harbour Bridge after it experienced mechanical issues with two retractors.

Minister Edghill stated that this “emergency issue” speaks to the level of mismanagement, incompetence, and neglect of Guyana’s physical infrastructure by the APNU/AFC coalition.

To this end, he has ordered the General Manager of the Harbour Bridge to devise timely options to resume the free flow of traffic while noting that the issue can take up to a week to resolve.

“We have to devise a technical engineering solution of how the damage that are there, could be repaired,” Minister Edghill said.

“Initial assessment when I visited there a while ago, they indicated that it could be four days or it could be a week to be repaired.”