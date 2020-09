The Ministry of Health has announced that as of 13:00hrs on September 4, 2020, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

The latest victims are a 82-year-old female from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while the other is a 47-year-old woman from Barima/Waini (Region 1).

This brings the Covid-19 death toll in the country to 46.

Only yesterday, the Ministry announced two Covid-19 related deaths, which took the death toll to 44.