Media worker robbed of motorcycle by armed bandits

A 50-year-old pressman attached to the National Media and Publishing Company [Kaieteur News] was on Friday robbed of his motorcycle by two armed bandits.

Roy Etkins was riding along the Lamaha Park Access Road at around 11:45hrs when the perpetrators rode up alongside him on a motorcycle.

The armed pillion rider then pulled out a black handgun from his pants waist, pointed it in the direction of the media worker which caused him to become fearful for his life, lost control of the bike and fell to the road.

The suspects then stopped, dismounted the motorcycle, picked up the victim’s motorcycle and escaped.

The stolen motorcycle bore registration number CK 5166 and is valued $290,000.

Investigations are ongoing.