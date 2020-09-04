Budget slated to be presented on Wednesday

The new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government will present its first Budget on Wednesday, according to the Order Paper for the second sitting of the 12th Parliament.

The presentation of the Budget for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year will commence at 10:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

According to the Order Paper for the sitting: “BE IT RESOLVED: That Standing Orders Nos. 10(2) and 38(9)(a) be suspended to enable the Minister with responsibility for Finance to complete uninterrupted the reading of the Budget Speech for 2020 at the Sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, 9th September 2020.”

On Tuesday, the House approved a total of $11.2 billion for 16 constitutional agencies for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.

Public Works Minister, Juan Anthony Edghill assumed responsibility for the Finance Minister’s portfolio and tabled the current and capital estimates for these bodies. No Finance Minister has been appointed as yet by the new Administration.

APNU/AFC Opposition members. They had walked out of the National Assembly sitting following the opening remarks by newly-elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.