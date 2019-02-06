HAPPENING NOW: Protesters picket Public Health Ministry, cite negligence of health officials, drug shortages

A group of persons are currently gathered in front of the Public Health Ministry on Brickdam calling for transparency and accountability in the health sector, among other concerns.

The protesters are calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the recent deaths of the three children who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to alleged negligence on the part of health officials.

One person related that he is fed-up of the drug shortage which continues to plague the country saying that this matter needs to be addressed by the Administration. The young man who is a friend of a nurse explained that his friend found herself in hot water after publicly decrying the drug shortage to treat snake bites and other health implications on the West Coast of Demerara.

A few persons who spoke with INews also questioned why Ministers and other Government officials have to fly out of the country for medical treatment, saying that they believe they themselves (Government) do not have confidence in the health care sector.

Meanwhile, a mother who lost her baby during birth at another hospital said she stands in the gap for all hurting mothers who lost their children at the hands of medical practitioners.

She is calling on the relevant authorities to provide answers on the death of her child who died during birth on October 23, 2018.