Haiti crisis: “Thank you for your leadership” – US Secretary of State to Pres Ali

…Caricom also lauded as Community comes together in aid of sister country

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the regional bloc’s Chairman, President Dr Irfaan Ali, have come in for praise from international officials, for the manner in which they have proactively taken on the Haitian political and security crisis, in an effort to find a solution.

On Monday, Heads of State and officials from a number of countries, both in the Region and from around the world, gathered in Kingston, Jamaica for discussions on finding a resolution in Haiti, which is currently being torn apart by spiralling gang violence.

In the press conference that followed these talks, a number of leaders and officials lauded President Ali for his role as Chairman of Caricom, in organising the meeting. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in whose country the meeting was hosted, was one such leader.

“I commend the Chair of Conference, President Ali, for determining that this meeting should take place,” Holness said.

Also appearing in person at the meeting was US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Blinken represented the US in the talks and subsequently announced that financial assistance to the multinational force that would be deployed to Haiti has been increased to US$300 million.

“Mr President, thank you. Thank you for your leadership today, but thank you for your leadership every day,” the Secretary of State said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended the meeting virtually, meanwhile, congratulated Caricom on meeting to discuss Haiti and coming up with a strategy to help the beleaguered country.

“I just want to say how pleased I am that everybody is coming together and having challenging but important conversations,” Trudeau said, also pledging that Canada would itself be willing to provide financial and political support to the process.

Meanwhile, France, the former colonial master of Haiti, was also accorded a seat at the table. French Minister of State and Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, who represented President Emmanuel Macron, lauded President Ali and Caricom for organising the meeting.

“President Ali, Heads of State and Governments of Caricom, on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron, I would like to thank the Caricom for organising this high-level meeting,” Zacharopoulou said.

Coming out of these crucial talks among Caricom Heads in Jamaica on how to return Haiti to a state of normalcy, the regional bloc had announced that a Presidential Council would be established to guide Haiti towards elections and the restoration of order.

This announcement was made by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, when she addressed the media at the press conference following talks on Monday. Mottley said that 80 to 90 per cent of proposals put on the table were agreed to by the stakeholders.

These include an agreement for the establishment of the Presidential Council, which would help identify an interim Prime Minister and replace the current one, Ariel Henry. Henry has since announced that he would resign once the Council was configured.

Further, Mottley explained that the next interim Prime Minister would work with the Presidential Council to establish a government. Additionally, a provisional electoral council would be established as a critical institution.

When it comes to the rapidly-declining security situation in Haiti, the Barbados Prime Minister had said that all stakeholders agreed on the need to urgently contain this crisis. Further, she said that the establishment of the Presidential Council would critical to achieving this aim.

Meanwhile, Mottley noted that as a regional community, Caricom has agreed with its international partners on four principles, including that persons on the Presidential Council should not run in any future elections in Haiti.

Since February 29, criminal gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince have conducted coordinated attacks targeting Police Stations, prisons, critical infrastructure, and civilian sites in the city. On March 2, armed gang members raided two penitentiaries, reportedly freeing some 3800 inmates, after which Haitian authorities announced a three-day State of Emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew.

At least four Police Officers and five civilians have been killed in the violence since February 29, while nearly 15,000 persons have been displaced after fleeing from the violence. The United Nations had reported that since the beginning of the year, a staggering 1193 persons have been killed and 692 others injured by gang violence in Haiti.

