GuyTIE organisers receive over $10M from sponsors

A total of $10Million in cheques was presented to the organisers of the GuyTIE event the at the Marriott Hotel today. The Guyana Office for Investment along with the Ministry of Business and other stakeholders are preparing to host the inaugural business-to-business exposition this month end.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin who attended the presentation, thanked the sponsors for supporting the event.

“Very early in the game, you came on board and without your sponsorship, this event could not have been possible. It is not a money-making event. We want to deliver on its objectives and once we have it fine-tuned then we can look at the financial sustainability of the event going forward.”

Minister Gaskin said the government anticipates the exposition becoming a signature event, and benefitting export-ready businesses both locally and throughout the Caribbean.

“We intend to host GuyTIE on a regular basis and we intend to continuously improve the outcome of the event. This is the inaugural event and no one can predict the outcome. We have a stated set of objectives which we intend to meet through this event.”

One of the platinum sponsors for the event is Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT). Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd pledged his company’s support for the event. “We were first to come onboard because we believe that our country and economy need events like this to really highlight and showcase what businesses are doing.”

Over fifty exhibitors will showcase their products and services at Guyana’s first ever business-to-business exposition on September 19-22 at the Marriott Hotel.

According to the event coordinator Tameca Singh, the show is expected to be one of the largest of its kind to be hosted in Guyana. It is in keeping with the government’s aim of creating an enabling environment to foster business growth and development.